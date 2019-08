BRIEF-Galenica H1 EBIT Increased By 18.1% To CHF 82.8 Mln

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* INCREASED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BY 2.2% TO CHF 1,600.4 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) INCREASED BY 18.1% TO CHF 82.8 MILLION

* 2019 FORECAST SLIGHTLY RAISED

* EXPECTS FY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR THE GROUP AS A WHOLE TO GROW BY BETWEEN +1% AND +3%

* OUTLOOK 2019: EBIT (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19 AND IFRS 16) SHOULD IN-CREASE BY +5% TO +7%.

* PROPOSAL OF DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST SAME LEVEL AS PRIOR YEAR (CHF 1.70 PER SHARE) TO 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS PLANNED

* H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ROSE BY 7.6% TO CHF 65.0 MILLION