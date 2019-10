Oct 31 (Reuters) - GALENICA:

* MARC WERNER TO TAKE OVER AS CEO ON 1 APRIL 2020 FROM JEAN-CLAUDE CLÉMENÇON, WHO IS TAKING EARLY RETIREMENT

