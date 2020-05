BRIEF-Galenica: Precautionary Recall Of Individual Packs Of Algifor Liquid Caps 400

May 27 (Reuters) - Galenica AG:

* PRECAUTIONARY RECALL OF INDIVIDUAL PACKS OF ALGIFOR LIQUID CAPS 400

* DUE TO HUMAN ERROR, A BLISTER FROM ANOTHER DRUG, WHICH WAS BEING PROCESSED AT SAME TIME BY SAME MANUFACTURER, WAS PACKAGED INTO A BOX OF ALGIFOR LIQUID CAPS 400

* THIRD-PARTY MANUFACTURER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ERROR.

* ALGIFOR(®) LIQUID CAPS 400 ARE PRODUCED AND PACKAGED BY A THIRD-PARTY MANUFACTURER ON BEHALF OF VERFORA

* PACKAGES AFFECTED ARE THOSE WITH BATCH NUMBER 309168A, WHICH HAVE BEEN ON MARKET SINCE 3 MARCH 2020