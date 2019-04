April 30 (Reuters) - GALENICA AG:

* BICHSEL FAMILY WILL RETAIN A MINORITY STAKE

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FOR 2019 TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* AIMS TO FURTHER INCREASE COMPARABLE OPERATING RESULT EBIT (EXCLUDING THE EFFECTS OF IAS 19 AND IFRS 16) BY BETWEEN 4% AND 7%

