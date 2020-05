May 12 (Reuters) - Galera Therapeutics Inc:

* GALERA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* GALERA THERAPEUTICS - ROMAN PHASE 3 TRIAL TOPLINE DATA READOUT GUIDANCE UPDATED TO 2H21 DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* GALERA THERAPEUTICS - AMENDMENT TO ROYALTY AGREEMENT FOR ADDITIONAL $37.5MLN EXTENDS CASH RUNWAY INTO 2H22