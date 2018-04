April 10 (Reuters) - Galeries Lafayette SA statement

* Galeries Lafayettes, via its holding company Motier, finalized the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in online retailer La Redoute

* This follows approval of the deal by the relevant French and international regulatory authorities

* Galeries Lafayette maintains its objective to own 100 pct of La Redoute in the future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)