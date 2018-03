March 22 (Reuters) - GALIMMO SA:

* FY NET RESULT EUR 66.4 MLN‍​

* TRIPLE NET EPRA NAV PER SHARE EUR 17.98 AT END FY, UP 11.4 PERCENT

* IN 2018 AIMS AT SEIZING ANY OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE SHOPPING CENTERS ADJACENT TO HYPERMARKETS

* IN 2018 AIMS AT DELIVERING NEW PROJECTS, INCLUDING THE PROJECT TO TRANSFORM THE SHOPPING CENTER OF COLMAR-HOUSSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)