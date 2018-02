Feb 14 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 28 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY GROUP REVENUE ‍1,403​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1,235 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO

* HY ‍PRE-EXCEPTIONAL PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS £81.3M, UP 29%​

* ‍FOR FY2018/19 OUR REVENUE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED​