BRIEF-Galliford Try Cancels Interim Dividend Payment Of 1.0p Per Share

March 31 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Holdings PLC:

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - IS NOT POSSIBLE AT PRESENT TIME TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR OUR FINANCIAL YEARS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 AND 30 JUNE 2021.

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - BOARD WILL AT APPROPRIATE TIME CONSIDER PAYING INTERIM DIVIDEND WITH FINAL DIVIDEND.

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - BOARD CONSIDERS IT PRUDENT TO CANCEL PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.0P PER SHARE ANNOUNCED ON 12 MARCH 2020.

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - GROUP’S CASH LEVELS REMAIN IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* GALLIFORD TRY - IMPLEMENTING ADDITIONAL MEASURES, INCLUDING FURLOUGHING OF PERSONNEL, TO MANAGE ITS WORKING CAPITAL AND PRESERVE ITS LIQUIDITY

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT

* GALLIFORD TRY - SEES TO MAKE USE OF GOVERNMENT CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME AND OTHER MEASURES ANNOUNCED BY GOVERNMENT IN RESPONSE TO PANDEMIC

* GALLIFORD TRY - GROUP IS COMMITTED TO FULLY SUPPORTING ALL STAFF AND HAS IMPLEMENTED FURLOUGHING OF PERSONNEL WHERE APPROPRIATE