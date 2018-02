Feb 2 (Reuters) - GALLIFORD TRY PLC:

* ‍GALLIFORD TRY PARTNERSHIPS TO DEVELOP £44M SCHEME IN NOTTINGHAM​

* ‍GALLIFORD TRY PARTNERSHIPS HAS FORMED JV WITH METROPOLITAN TO HELP DELIVER 171 NEW HOMES AT WILFORD LANE IN NOTTINGHAM​

* ‍DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: