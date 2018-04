April 16 (Reuters) - Galliford Try PLC:

* RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE

* ANNOUNCES THAT 1 FOR 3 RIGHTS ISSUE OF 27.7 MILLION SHARES AT 568 PENCE PER SHARE CLOSED FOR ACCEPTANCES AT 11:00 A.M. ON 13 APRIL 2018

* RECEIVED VALID ACCEPTANCES IN RESPECT OF 25.4 MILLION SHARES, ABOUT 91.50 PERCENT OF SHARES TO BE ISSUED IN FULLY UNDERWRITTEN RIGHTS ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: