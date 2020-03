BRIEF-Galliford Try Says HY Group's Loss From Operations Was £6.7 Mln

March 12 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Holdings:

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - ABERDEEN WESTERN PERIPHERAL ROUTE (AWPR) FINAL ACCOUNT SETTLED.

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.0P DECLARED.

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - GROUP CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN A HIGH-QUALITY ORDER BOOK OF £3.2BN (H1 2019: £3.2BN)

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - RESTRUCTURED GROUP IS PERFORMING WELL WITH A NUMBER OF RECENT SIGNIFICANT PROJECT WINS

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - IN CURRENT FY, 96% OF PROJECTED REVENUE IS SECURED AND 72% SECURED FOR NEXT FY

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.0P PER SHARE

* GALLIFORD TRY - GROUP IS MINDFUL OF POTENTIAL RISKS AROUND COVID-19 AND IS TAKING APPROPRIATE PREPARATORY STEPS TO MITIGATE HARM AND/OR DISRUPTION

* GALLIFORD TRY - GROUP’S PRE-EXCEPTIONAL REVENUE FOR HALF YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2019 WAS £636.2M (H1 2019: £728.0)

* GALLIFORD TRY - HY GROUP’S LOSS FROM OPERATIONS £6.7M (H1 2019: £2.9M PROFIT)

* GALLIFORD TRY - H1 PRE-EXCEPTIONAL LOSS BEFORE TAX WAS £5.6M (H1 2019: £2.2M PROFIT)

* GALLIFORD TRY - AFTER DISCUSSION WITH CORPORATE REPORTING REVIEW TEAM OF FRC, CO TREATED WRITE DOWN OF AWPR ASSET AS A PRIOR PERIOD ADJUSTMENT

* GALLIFORD - SETTLEMENT INCOME OF £32.0M RECOGNISED NET OF FINAL COST ESTIMATES OF £4.0M AS EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS IN PERIOD TO 31 DECEMBER 2019