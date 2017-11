Nov 16 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* GALLIFORD TRY PLC - CONTRACT

* GALLIFORD TRY - SAYS ITS BUILDING DIVISION HAS BEEN AWARDED ALL SIX LOTS THAT IT BID FOR ON EDUCATION AND SKILLS FUNDING AGENCY‘S SCHOOL BUILDING FRAMEWORK​

* ‍APPOINTMENT INCLUDES A MIX OF HIGH-, MEDIUM- AND LOW-VALUE PROJECTS THROUGHOUT ENGLAND, WORTH UP TO £3.1 BILLION IN TOTAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: