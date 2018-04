April 3 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $6.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES

* DEAL TO BUY, SELL 1 MILLION SHARES, WARRANTS TO PURCHASE 1 MILLION SHARES, FOR $6.00/SHARE, RELATED WARRANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: