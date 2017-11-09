BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals Q3 loss per share $0.23

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $300,000 versus I/B/E/S view $319,000

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals - ‍cash, cash equivalents,marketable securities totaled $9.0 million as of Sept 30, compared to $15.5 million at December 31, 2016​

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ‍Galmed believes that its cash balance will be sufficient to maintain its current operations through 2018​