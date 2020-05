May 14 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.37 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS - MAKING CERTAIN ADJUSTMENTS TO CLINICAL STAFF PAY ACCORDING TO CURRENT AND PREDICTED LEVEL OF ACTIVITY

* REDUCING DIRECTORS' CASH FEES BY 50% FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020