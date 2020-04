April 27 (Reuters) - Galp Energia SGPS SA:

* SAYS UNCERTAIN RECOVERY PROFILE FROM Q3 2020 ONWARDS. PREPARED TO ADAPT QUICKLY IF THAT IS TO HAPPEN SOONER AND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

* SAYS EXPECTED MACRO VOLATILITY AND CURRENT COVID-19 TO IMPACT Q2 PERFORMANCE

* SAYS TO MAKE FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 0.38 EUROS PER SHARE IN Q2 2020

* SAYS REVISES SHORT TERM ANNUAL NET CAPEX TO BETWEEN 0.5 BILLION EUROS AND 0.7 BILLION EUROS