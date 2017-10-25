FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galway Metals announces private placement of up to $2.75 mln
October 25, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Galway Metals announces private placement of up to $2.75 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Galway Metals Inc-

* Galway Metals Inc. announces private placement

* ‍Galway Metals- Announced a proposed non-brokered private placement financing of up to $2.75 million​

* Galway Metals- Each flow through unit will be sold for $0.43, will consist of one flow-through share and one-half of one share purchase warrant​

* ‍Galway Metals- Each hard dollar unit will be sold for $0.35 and will consist of one share and one-half of one warrant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

