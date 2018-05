May 14 (Reuters) - Galway Metals Inc:

* GALWAY METALS INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* GALWAY METALS - ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $3.3 MILLION

* GALWAY METALS INC - PROPOSED $3.3 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COMPRISED OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AND HARD-DOLLAR UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: