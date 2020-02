BRIEF-GAM CEO says no specific target for head count reduction

Feb 20 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* GAM GROUP CEO SAYS COST SAVINGS TO COME FROM SIMPLIFYING WORK PROCESSES, PLATFORM CONSOLIDATION, TECH

* GAM CEO SAYS HEADCOUNT WILL BE CUT FURTHER BUT HAS NO SPECIFIC TARGET

* GAM CEO SAYS WANTS TO BOOST MSCI ESG RATING FROM ‘BBB+’ TO ‘A’ OR BETTER BY 2022

* GAM CEO SAYS STRATEGY WILL NOT IMPACT INVESTMENT STAFF, GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT

* GAM CEO SAYS FLOWS IMPROVING, SEES RECORD LEVELS OF CLIENT INTERACTION IN RECENT MONTHS

* GAM CEO SAYS ACTIVIST PRESSURE A REFLECTION OF THE NEED FOR THE FIRM TO ADDRESS ITS COST-BASE