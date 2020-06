June 19 (Reuters) - GAM HOLDING AG:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT AN IFRS NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 400 MILLION, COMPARED TO RESTATED CHF 49.7 MILLION NET LOSS IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* EXPECTS TO REPORT AN UNDERLYING LOSS BEFORE TAX OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 3 MILLION COMPARED TO A CHF 2.1 MILLION PROFIT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019