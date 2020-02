BRIEF-GAM Holding AG - Will Propose No Dividend For Financial Year 2019

Feb 20 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* FY NET LOSS -3.5 MILLION CHF

* UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXES OF CHF 10.5 MILLION IN 2019, DOWN FROM CHF 126.7 MILLION IN 2018

* FY IFRS NET LOSS OF CHF 3.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH AN IFRS NET LOSS OF CHF 916.8 MILLION IN 2018

* RECORD AUM IN PRIVATE LABELLING OF CHF 84.3 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, UP 11% FROM CHF 76.1 BILLION BY END-2018

* GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD (GMB) WILL RECEIVE NO BONUS FOR 2019

* CEO PETE SANDERSON HAS REQUESTED TO FOREGO A CONTRACTUAL FIXED CASH AWARD DUE THIS YEAR

* 2019 COST SAVINGS ABOVE TARGET: EXIT RUN RATE SAVINGS OF CHF 42 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)