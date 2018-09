BRIEF-GAM Holding Announces Changes To Group Management Board

Sept 28 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE GROUP MANAGEMENT BOARD

* MATTHEW BEESLEY WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF GROUP HEAD OF INVESTMENTS

* NATALIE BAYLIS HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HER ROLE FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND WILL LEAVE GAM AT END OF OCTOBER 2018

* DAVID KEMP WILL JOIN GAM ON 1 OCTOBER 2018 AS INTERIM GROUP HEAD OF COMPLIANCE

* MATTHEW BEESLEY TO BECOME HEAD OF INVESTMENTS

* NATALIE BAYLIS, WHO JOINED GAM AND GMB AS GROUP HEAD OF COMPLIANCE IN JUNE 2018, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HER ROLE FOR PERSONAL REASONS