BRIEF-GAM Holding Announces Response To Sanction Proposal Of SIX Exchange Regulation AG

Dec 4 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* GAM HOLDING AG: RESPONSE TO SANCTION PROPOSAL OF SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG

* GAM HOLDING - MATTER RELATES TO RECOGNITION OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE FEE PAYMENTS AS A FINANCIAL LIABILITY FOLLOWING GAM’S ACQUISITION OF CANTAB CAPITAL

* GAM HOLDING- GAM DISAGREES WITH POSITION TAKEN BY SIX AND STANDS BY ITS PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* GAM HOLDING AG - ACCOUNTING MATTER DOES NOT RELATE TO ANY OF GAM’S INVESTMENT FUNDS, NOR TO ANY OF ITS CLIENTS

* GAM HOLDING- GAM’S POSITION IS THAT NO FINANCIAL LIABILITY SHOULD BE RECOGNISED UNTIL PERFORMANCE FEES CRYSTALLISE

* GAM HOLDING AG - ACCOUNTING MATTER WOULD HAVE NO IMPACT ON GROUP’S CASH FLOW POSITION

* GAM - SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION ANNOUNCED SUBMISSION OF SANCTION PROPOSAL TO ITS SANCTIONS COMMISSION IN RELATION TO TECHNICAL ACCOUNTING MATTER AT CO