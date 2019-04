April 17 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* GROUP ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM), INCLUDING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND PRIVATE LABELLING, OF CHF 137.4 BILLION(1) AT 31 MARCH 2019

* COMPLETION OF ARBF LIQUIDATION EXPECTED BY MID-JULY 2019

* WELL ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE CHF 40 MILLION COST SAVINGS BY END OF 2019

* REITERATES EXPECTATION THAT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 WILL BE MATERIALLY BELOW FIRST HALF OF 2018