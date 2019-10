Oct 17 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* WE EXPECT CONTINUED MARKET VOLATILITY

* GROUP AUM TOTALLED CHF 135.7 BILLION(1) AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019, DOWN FROM CHF 136.1 BILLION(2) AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

* WE REITERATE OUR 2019 GUIDANCE OF UNDERLYING PRE-TAX PROFIT TO BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN IN 2018

* RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME ON TRACK

* RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME ON TRACK

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST CHF 40 MILLION OF COST SAVINGS BY END OF 2019, WITH FULL BENEFIT MATERIALISING IN 2020