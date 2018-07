July 31 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* H1 IFRS NET PROFIT DECLINED 62% TO CHF 25.4 MILLION

* H1 2018 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX PROFIT UP 21% TO CHF 91.3 MILLION

* H1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME UP 12% TO CHF 287.7 MILLION

* COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING GROWTH IN DILUTED UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE IN EXCESS OF 10% ON AN ANNUALISED BASIS AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 35-40%, BOTH OVER FIVE TO EIGHT-YEAR BUSINESS CYCLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)