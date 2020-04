BRIEF-GAM Holding Has No Current Plans To Buy Back Shares

April 30 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* GAM HOLDING AG - PUTS IN PLACE A PROGRAMME TO GIVE IT OPTION TO BUY BACK SHARES OVER A THREE YEAR PERIOD

* GAM HOLDING AG - IN LIGHT OF MARKET ENVIRONMENT GAM HAS NO CURRENT PLANS TO BUY BACK SHARES

* GAM HOLDING AG - PROGRAMME ALLOWS GAM HOLDING AG TO REPURCHASE UP TO 16 MILLION SHARES.

* GAM HOLDING AG - REPLACES FORMER 3-YEAR PROGRAMME WHICH EXPIRES ON 30 APRIL 2020, UNDER WHICH NO SHARES HAVE BEEN PURCHASED.