BRIEF-GAM Holding Provides H1 Results Update

July 10 (Reuters) - GAM HOLDING AG:

* PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON FIRST-HALF 2019 RESULTS

* TO REPORT UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXES OF ABOUT CHF 2 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF 2019

* CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ON TRACK TO SELL REMAINING ARBF ASSETS ON OR BEFORE 15 JULY 2019

* SEES TO REPORT H1 IFRS NET LOSS, INCLUDING NON-RECURRING AND ACQUISITION-RELATED ITEMS, OF AROUND CHF 14 MILLION, VERSUS IFRS NET PROFIT OF CHF 25.4 MILLION IN H1 2018

* EXPECTED H1 TOTAL GROUP AUM OF AROUND CHF 136 BILLION VERSUS CHF 163.8 BILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)