July 15 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* GAM: UPDATE ON ARBF LIQUIDATION

* GAM HOLDING -RECEIVED ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF REMAINING ABSOLUTE RETURN BOND INVESTMENTS: 100.5% OF PORTFOLIO VALUE BEING RETURNED TO INVESTORS

* GAM HOLDING AG SAYS FINAL PAYMENTS TO CLIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE MADE BY END OF JULY 2019.