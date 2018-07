July 13 (Reuters) - GAM HOLDING AG:

* SEES H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXES, WHICH EXCLUDES NON-RECURRING AND ACQUISITION-RELATED ITEMS, OF AROUND CHF 91 MILLION

* SEES H1 IFRS NET PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 25 MILLION, COMPARED WITH CHF 67.7 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)