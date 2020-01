BRIEF-GAM Holding Sees Underlying Profit Before Taxes Of Around CHF 10 Million For 2019

Jan 17 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT AN UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXES, WHICH EXCLUDES NON-RECURRING AND ACQUISITION-RELATED ITEMS, OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 10 MILLION (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY CHF 12 MILLION OF PERFORMANCE FEES) FOR 2019

* (AUM) AND RELATED REVENUES IN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FROM CHF 56.1 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 TO AN ESTIMATED CHF 48 BILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* GAM EXPECTS TO REPORT A FULL-YEAR 2019 IFRS NET RESULT, INCLUDING NON-RECURRING AND ACQUISITION-RELATED ITEMS, OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 0 MILLION