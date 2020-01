BRIEF-GAM Holding: SIX Exchange Regulation Sanctions Commission Upholds Sanctions Proposal

Jan 30 (Reuters) - GAM Holding AG:

* DECISION OF SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG SANCTIONS COMMISSION

* WILL PAY RELATED FINANCIAL PENALTY OF CHF 400,000 AND COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 100,000

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS ITS SANCTIONS COMMISSION HAS UPHELD SANCTIONS PROPOSAL SUBMITTED AGAINST GAM HOLDING AG

* AS A RESULT OF THIS DECISION, GAM IS REQUIRED TO RECOGNISE FINANCIAL LIABILITY AT FAIR VALUE AND TO RESTATE ANY IMPACTED HISTORICAL COMPARATIVE AMOUNTS IN ITS NEXT CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020

* ONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT ITS FULL YEAR 2019 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX WILL BE APPROXIMATELY CHF 10 MILLION. Source text: bit.ly/37IrYYM Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)