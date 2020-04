April 9 (Reuters) - Gama Aviation PLC:

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - ALL OF GROUP’S DIVISIONS REMAIN OPERATIONAL AND ARE SUBJECT TO VARYING IMPACTS FROM COVID-19

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - US GROUND DIVISION ACHIEVED 85% OF PLANNED MAINTENANCE ACTIVITY IN MARCH

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - US GROUND DIVISION NOW SUFFERING A MARKED DECLINE WITH ACTIVITY BELOW PLAN BY OVER 50% IN FIRST WEEK OF APRIL