BRIEF-Gama Aviation Says Company's Divisions Remain Operational

March 25 (Reuters) - Gama Aviation PLC:

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - AS COMPANY’S DIVISIONS REMAIN OPERATIONAL, IMPACT ON GROUP’S REVENUES FROM VIRUS HAS BEEN LIMITED THUS FAR

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - RETAINS A USD$50M CREDIT FACILITY WITH HSBC OF WHICH USD$20M IS CURRENTLY DRAWN DOWN

* GAMA AVIATION - EXPECT FURTHER NET CASH INFLOW DURING REST OF MARCH, PARTICULARLY FROM CONTRACTED PAYMENTS UNDER GOVERNMENT RELATED CONTRACTS

* GAMA AVIATION - DO NOT BELIEVE IT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST POTENTIAL IMPACT WITH CERTAINTY AND THAT, TO DO SO, COULD POTENTIALLY BE MISLEADING

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - NO LONGER PROVIDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020