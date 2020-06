June 23 (Reuters) - Gama Aviation PLC:

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - GROUP RETAINS A $50M CREDIT FACILITY WITH HSBC OF WHICH C.$29M REMAINS CURRENTLY UNDRAWN TOGETHER WITH CASH OF C.$19M

* GAMA AVIATION PLC - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2020 REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: