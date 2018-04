April 12 (Reuters) - GAME Digital PLC:

* NOTIFIED THAT DUODI INVESTMENTS S.À R.L. HAS DISPOSED OF ITS ENTIRE HOLDING IN COMPANY

* DUODI IS AN INVESTMENT VEHICLE THAT IS ULTIMATELY WHOLLY-OWNED BY ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL

* RELATIONSHIP AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO ON 6 JUNE 2014 BETWEEN COMPANY, DUODI AND BAKER PARTNERS LP HAS TERMINATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: