March 27 (Reuters) - Game Digital Plc:

* FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018 REVENUE 517.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 498.1 MILLION POUNDS

* FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 12.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 16.5 MILLION POUNDS

* POSITIVE MARKET TRENDS SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF LAST FINANCIAL YEAR IN CORE CONSOLE CATEGORIES HAVE CONTINUED THROUGHOUT FIRST HALF OF FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: