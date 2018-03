March 14 (Reuters) - Gamenet Group Spa:

* FY REVENUES OF €619.3 MILLION, UP 15.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AT EUR 12.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF EURO 18 MILLION (EURO 0.60 PER SHARE)

* 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE INCREASING TO EURO 83-88 MILLION

* CAPEX AND NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT END-2018 ARE EXPECTED SUBSTANTIALLY IN LINE WITH 2017 RESULTS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)