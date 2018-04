April 19 (Reuters) - Gamenet Group SpA:

* PRICED OFFERING OF EURO 225 MILLION SENIOR NOTES AT SUM OF 3-MONTH EURIBOR PLUS 3.750% PER ANNUM AND ISSUE PRICE EQUAL TO 100.0%

* NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 27, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: