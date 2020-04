BRIEF-Games Workshop Says Majority Of Its Stores Remain Closed

April 28 (Reuters) - Games Workshop Group PLC:

* GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - MAJORITY OF OUR STORES REMAIN CLOSED

* GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - A SMALL NUMBER HAVE RE-OPENED IN CHINA, NETHERLANDS AND SCANDINAVIA IN LINE WITH LOCAL GUIDANCE

* GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC - ESTIMATE OUR PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2020 TO BE NO LESS THAN £70 MILLION.

* GAMES WORKSHOP - HAVE ALSO AGREED IN PRINCIPLE WITH OUR BANK, SANTANDER, TO SECURE AN OVERDRAFT FACILITY OF £25 MILLION FOR A SIX MONTH PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: