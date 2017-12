Dec 1 (Reuters) - GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC:

* ‍PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES INDICATE SALES OF 109 MILLION STG IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017/18​

* SEES ‍OPERATING PROFIT OF 38 MILLION STG FOR PERIOD IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017/18​