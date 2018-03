BRIEF-Gamestop Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $2.02

March 28 (Reuters) - Gamestop Corp:

* GAMESTOP REPORTS SALES AND EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL GLOBAL SALES INCREASED 15.0% TO $3.50 BILLION

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 12.2%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.00 TO $3.35

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MILLION TO $120.0 MILLION

* POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QUARTER

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.27 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.26, REVENUE VIEW $8.97 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S