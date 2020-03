March 21 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp:

* WILL CLOSE CUSTOMER ACCESS TO U.S. STOREFRONTS AND WILL PROCESS ORDERS ON A DIGITAL ONLY BASIS

* CO TO PAY EMPLOYEES WHOSE HOURS HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FOR ADDITIONAL 2 WEEKS, WILL REIMBURSE ONE FULL MONTH OF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CONTRIBUTIONS

* EFFECTIVE SUNDAY MARCH 22, 2020 WILL TEMPORARILY STOP CUSTOMER ACCESS TO STOREFRONTS