June 19 (Reuters) - Gamida Cell Ltd:

* GAMIDA CELL AND LONZA ESTABLISH COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT FOR OMIDUBICEL

* COMPANIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AFTER POTENTIAL FDA APPROVAL OF OMIDUBICEL Source texts: bit.ly/2XWxmCD bit.ly/2KWVMZ6 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)