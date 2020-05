BRIEF-Gamida Cell Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results

May 21 (Reuters) - Gamida Cell Ltd:

* GAMIDA CELL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* GAMIDA CELL LTD - PRIMARY ENDPOINT ACHIEVED IN GLOBAL, RANDOMIZED, PHASE 3 STUDY OF OMIDUBICEL

* GAMIDA CELL LTD - INITIATION OF OMIDUBICEL BLA SUBMISSION PLANNED FOR Q4 OF 2020

* GAMIDA CELL LTD - ADDITIONAL DATA FROM GDA-201 PROGRAM EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* GAMIDA CELL - EXPECTS CASH USED FOR OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN 2020 TO BE $60 MILLION - $70 MILLION.