May 12 (Reuters) - Gamida Cell Ltd:

* GAMIDA CELL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF OMIDUBICEL IN PATIENTS WITH HIGH-RISK HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES

* GAMIDA CELL - PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF OMIDUBICEL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF TIME TO NEUTROPHIL ENGRAFTMENT

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES INITIATING BLA SUBMISSION IN Q4 OF 2020

* EXPECTS TO REPORT FULL EFFICACY AND SAFETY RESULTS AT MEDICAL CONFERENCE LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: