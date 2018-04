BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Announces Acquisition Of Assets Of Tropicana Entertainment

April 16 (Reuters) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc :

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BILLION WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MILLION

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY

* GAMING AND LEISURE - TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BILLION, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

* GAMING AND LEISURE - TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT DEAL, PINNACLE - PENN NATIONAL DEAL TO RESULT IN DIVIDEND/SHARE ACCRETION OF 8-10% ON Q1 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND