April 25 (Reuters) - Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc :

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC - INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER