BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

* GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY ACTUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.45

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MILLION VERSUS $242.7 MILLION

* SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 1,020.5 MILLION

* REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $249.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.05, REVENUE VIEW $1.04 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MILLION

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52, REVENUE VIEW $260.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S